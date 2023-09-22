Home Nation

President inaugurates UP International Trade Show at Greater Noida

The trade show would showcase the One District One Product scheme, GI-tagged products of the state and a whole range of other products.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greets President Droupadi Murmu during the inauguration of the UP International Trade Show 2023, in Greater Noida. (PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Lauding the dedication of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and his team which were providing consistent ‘energy’ and ‘direction’ to the progress of Uttar Pradesh, President Droupadi Murmu hoped that the first International Trade Show of UP would prove to be a milestone in its growth journey.

After opening the five-day extravaganza at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida on Thursday, the President said it would play a pivotal role in the promotion of products of UP on the global stage.

Jointly organised by the UP Government and India Exposition Mart Limited, the trade show would showcase the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, GI-tagged products of the state and a whole range of other products. 

Over 2,000 exhibitors will showcase their products across a wide spectrum of sectors, including automobiles, handicrafts, healthcare, food processing, pharmaceuticals, dairy, electronics, and e-commerce. This diversity makes UPITS a one-of-a-kind multi-sectoral show, featuring 44 categories. Moreover, around 70,000 B2B buyers from across 70 countries have registered for participation in the show.

Praising the progress made by Uttar Pradesh, the President said, “UP has made a special contribution to the economic development of the country in the last six years. The GDP of UP has increased from Rs 13 lakh crore in 2016-17 to Rs 22 lakh crore. This achievement is commendable.”

She said that as a result of simplifying investment and ease of doing business and accelerating infrastructure development, UP had become the fastest-growing economy in the country.

The President emphasised that today India was the fifth largest economy in the world and was determined to become the third largest economy in the world. 

