Sukhbir Singh Badal meets Amit Shah as SGPC raises concern

Regarding India’s concerns about Khalistani activities in Canada, Badal defended the Sikh community.

Published: 22nd September 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of the Shiromani Akali Dal, held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and expressed his hope for a swift resolution to the disputes between the two nations, emphasizing that a significant number of Punjabis reside in Canada. He also noted that the deteriorating relations have left this community in a state of distress.

Following the meeting, Badal spoke to reporters and expressed his deep concern about the difficulties faced by Punjabis, including a substantial Sikh population, due to the worsening relations between India and Canada.

Regarding India’s concerns about Khalistani activities in Canada, Badal defended the Sikh community, pointing out their historical contributions and sacrifices during India’s struggle for independence. He pointed out that it was unjust to hold the entire community responsible for the actions of a few individuals.

Meanwhile, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, the General Secretary of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, has emphasized that Sikhs, particularly Punjabis, are bearing the brunt of this conflict. 

Punjab shares strong ties with Canada, said Grewal. He noted that the Indian government has currently halted the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens. 

