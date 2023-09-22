Home Nation

Take up Punjab dues with PM, Mann to Governor

Mann said due to non-receipt of dues of RDF and MDF, the state government will be unable to repay the loans and take the rural development.

Published: 22nd September 2023 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday wrote to Governor Banwarilal Purohit asking him to take up the matter of pending Rural Development Fund (RDF) and Marketing Development Fees (MDF) amounting to Rs 5,637.40 crore with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ensure its release.

On Wednesday, a provisional cost sheet (statement of business) was received by the state from the Centre wherein the RDF was deleted while the MDF reduced from 3 to 2 per cent. “From Kharif Marketing Season 2021-22 onwards, the Department of Food and Public Distribution has stopped allowance of RDF which at 3 per cent of MSP is payable to the Punjab Rural Development Board,’’ the letter reads.

“Further while issuing cost sheet for wheat season 2022-23, it has reduced the MDF from 3 to 2 per cent,” it adds.

Mann said due to non-receipt of dues of RDF and MDF, the state government will be unable to repay the loans and take the rural development.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rural Development Fund Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp