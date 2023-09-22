Take up Punjab dues with PM, Mann to Governor

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday wrote to Governor Banwarilal Purohit asking him to take up the matter of pending Rural Development Fund (RDF) and Marketing Development Fees (MDF) amounting to Rs 5,637.40 crore with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ensure its release.

On Wednesday, a provisional cost sheet (statement of business) was received by the state from the Centre wherein the RDF was deleted while the MDF reduced from 3 to 2 per cent. “From Kharif Marketing Season 2021-22 onwards, the Department of Food and Public Distribution has stopped allowance of RDF which at 3 per cent of MSP is payable to the Punjab Rural Development Board,’’ the letter reads.

“Further while issuing cost sheet for wheat season 2022-23, it has reduced the MDF from 3 to 2 per cent,” it adds.

Mann said due to non-receipt of dues of RDF and MDF, the state government will be unable to repay the loans and take the rural development.

