UP's Gorakhpur students make Kavach missile prototype to safeguard civilian areas

The missile prototype has been made by the BCA students of the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM) at GIDA, Gorakhpur. 

Published: 22nd September 2023 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

GORAKHPUR: Students from a Gorakhpur college have made a missile prototype that they claim will become inactive when it comes near any school, college, hospital, or religious place.

Students with the Kavach missile
prototype (Photo | ANI)

On the occasion of 'International Peace Day' on September 21 (Thursday), students demonstrated their Kavach missile prototype in ITM College and gave the message of establishing peace and non-violence in the world. 

“It took more than 8 days for the students to make the prototype of this Kavach missile, and it cost about Rs 8,000 to make,” said Amit Shrivastav, a student involved in making the prototype.

"We used IR sensors in this and transmitters will be installed in civilian areas. As soon as the missile comes within the chip range. The chip will send a signal and the missile will be defused and wherever the missile falls, it will not explode," said Khushi Tripathi, a student involved in making the prototype. 

Vineet Roy, the head processor of the mechanical engineering department of ITM, said the main aim was to create a system wherein if a missile is headed towards a civilian area, it can be deactivated.

