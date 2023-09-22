Uttarakhand UCC panel may get third extension

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Dhami government in Uttarakhand is likely to extend the tenure of the expert committee set up to draft the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by another four months for the third time. The term of the committee ends on September 27.

Official sources said, “A proposal has been sent to the government by the committee regarding the extension of the tenure. Special Secretary (Home) Ridhim Agarwal confirmed receiving the proposal”.

The expert committee was constituted under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai on May 27, 2022, on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The committee was expected to draft and submit its report in six months, but could not be drafted in time. The government gave a six-month extension. The term of the committee ended on May 27, 2023 and it was once again given a four-month extension.

Besides the committee’s chairperson Ranjana Desai, the other members of the committee were retired High Court judge Pramod Kohli, retired IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, social activist Manu Gaur and Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal.

