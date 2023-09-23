Ahmedabad court sends second summons to Dy CM Tejashwi in defamation case

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: A metropolitan court in Ahmedabad on Friday issued a summons to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for the second time in a criminal defamation case after learning that the first summons could not be served to him due to some confusion.

As per the latest summons, Yadav is required to appear before the court on October 13. On August 28, the court of Additional Metropolitan Magistrate D J Parmar issued a summons to Yadav in a criminal defamation case filed against him over his reported remarks that “only Gujaratis can be thugs (fraudsters)”.

The court issued a summons to the senior RJD leader to appear before it on September 22 in the case registered under Sections 499 and 500 of the IPC. When the court began the hearing, it was revealed that the summons was still lying in the court and it was never delivered to Yadav. While the complainant Haresh Mehta (69) was under the impression that the court would hand over the summons to Yadav, the court was under the impression that Mehta’s lawyer had delivered it to Yadav.

