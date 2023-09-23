Congress to launch 'Bharosa Yatra' on Gandhi Jayanti in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The ruling Congress party in Chhattisgarh will organise ‘Bharose Ki Yatra’ (journey of trust) in all the 90 constituencies of the state on October 2.

The day-long event is seen as a continuation of the public meetings organised in recent weeks as “Bharose Ka Sammelan’ by the Bhupesh Baghel government in some of the districts.

‘Bharose Ki Yatra’ will be the first political yatra of the Congress party to be taken out for a day ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled later this year. The decision was taken by the senior party leaders in a meeting attended by the state in-charge Kumari Selja, CM Bhupesh Baghel, his cabinet colleagues and senior leaders in the party office Rajiv Bhawan. Selja said that the party will give more tickets to women this time for the upcoming polls.

Besides the CM, the state ministers, MLAs, party leaders, cadres and office bearers will attend the yatra in their respective constituencies on Gandhi Jayanti.

The Congress will publicise among the masses the achievements of the Bhupesh Baghel government during the last four and a half years besides the “failures” of the Modi-led Centre. The Congress leaders told this newspaper that the yatra will be taken out on motorbikes in the strength of 200 to one thousand in each constituency.

The BJP took a dig at the proposed programme of the Congress. “The Congress party is shaken by the response the BJP’s ongoing parivartan yatra (journey for change) is getting from the people. So they are forced to take out such yatra”, said Arun Sao, BJP state president.

The opposition BJP has launched two ‘parivarta yatra’ and both will culminate at Bilaspur on September 28. The opposition claimed that the party’s preparations for the upcoming assembly polls remain ahead with the first list of candidates declared last month.

“BJP shouldn't be worried about us. The Congress list will be announced at an appropriate time. The BJP neither has leaders nor policy and engages only on jumlebaji to misguide people”, stated Selja.

Meanwhile, the CM informed that the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be visiting Kanker, north Bastar on October 4 and Rahul Gandhi’s trip is scheduled for another ‘Barose Ka Sammelan’ programme in Bilaspur on September 25. The party president Mallikarjun Kharge will be in Baloda Bazar district on September 28.

The 90-member Chhattisgarh House has 71 Congress MLAs.

RAIPUR: The ruling Congress party in Chhattisgarh will organise ‘Bharose Ki Yatra’ (journey of trust) in all the 90 constituencies of the state on October 2. The day-long event is seen as a continuation of the public meetings organised in recent weeks as “Bharose Ka Sammelan’ by the Bhupesh Baghel government in some of the districts. ‘Bharose Ki Yatra’ will be the first political yatra of the Congress party to be taken out for a day ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled later this year. The decision was taken by the senior party leaders in a meeting attended by the state in-charge Kumari Selja, CM Bhupesh Baghel, his cabinet colleagues and senior leaders in the party office Rajiv Bhawan. Selja said that the party will give more tickets to women this time for the upcoming polls.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Besides the CM, the state ministers, MLAs, party leaders, cadres and office bearers will attend the yatra in their respective constituencies on Gandhi Jayanti. The Congress will publicise among the masses the achievements of the Bhupesh Baghel government during the last four and a half years besides the “failures” of the Modi-led Centre. The Congress leaders told this newspaper that the yatra will be taken out on motorbikes in the strength of 200 to one thousand in each constituency. The BJP took a dig at the proposed programme of the Congress. “The Congress party is shaken by the response the BJP’s ongoing parivartan yatra (journey for change) is getting from the people. So they are forced to take out such yatra”, said Arun Sao, BJP state president. The opposition BJP has launched two ‘parivarta yatra’ and both will culminate at Bilaspur on September 28. The opposition claimed that the party’s preparations for the upcoming assembly polls remain ahead with the first list of candidates declared last month. “BJP shouldn't be worried about us. The Congress list will be announced at an appropriate time. The BJP neither has leaders nor policy and engages only on jumlebaji to misguide people”, stated Selja. Meanwhile, the CM informed that the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be visiting Kanker, north Bastar on October 4 and Rahul Gandhi’s trip is scheduled for another ‘Barose Ka Sammelan’ programme in Bilaspur on September 25. The party president Mallikarjun Kharge will be in Baloda Bazar district on September 28. The 90-member Chhattisgarh House has 71 Congress MLAs.