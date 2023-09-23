Five youths arrested for possessing weapons in Manipur, gets bail

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A special court in Manipur on Friday granted bail to the five youths who were arrested by police for possessing weapons, amid an agitation for their release. Their arrests had triggered fresh tension in the ethnic violence-hit state.

The court granted them bail after they had furnished a PR bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount. In its order, the court said the five accused shall cooperate with the investigation, make themselves available before the investigating authorities and not influence prosecution witnesses or leave the state without its prior permission and appear before the investigating officer every 15 days.

The court said, “So far, there is no material evidence to show that the accused persons have committed terrorist acts, which can be punished under Section 16 of the UA(P) Act, except mentioning of the accused No. 1 being the member of a terrorist organisation. So far, none of the accused persons have committed any illegal and prejudicial acts against the State, as mentioned. They were all arrested by the police saying they entered prejudicial activities against the State.”

The court also said that the investigating officer “cannot show strong prima facie case against all the accused persons for the commission of terrorist acts and prejudicial activities against the State attracting section 16 UA(P) Act and Section 121-A of the IPC as of now.”

Protestors, mostly members of Meira Paibi (Meitei women torchbearers) and local clubs, had enforced a 48-hour bandh till midnight of Wednesday demanding the release of the persons.

