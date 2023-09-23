Gujarat HC says no to CM Kejriwal's plea on early hearing

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Friday refused to hear petitions moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party colleague Sanjay Singh on an urgent basis for a second time in PM Narendra Modi’s academic qualification case.

Despite repeated requests by a senior lawyer who had come from Delhi to represent the two AAP leaders, the court said it could not grant a priority hearing. Justice Samir Dave had earlier declined the two petitions to be moved urgently on September 18.

When Rebecca John, senior Supreme Court lawyer, said she had come from Delhi for the petitioners’ case and requested a priority hearing, Justice Dave declined the request for Friday. The court also rejected the request by the attorney of the two to have a 10-minute hearing, citing the defamation trial, which is due to begin on Saturday. Justice Dave turned down the request and adjourned the hearing to September 26.

Kejriwal and Singh are accused of defaming Gujarat University over the question about PM Modi’s academic degree. Piyush Patel, the registrar of Gujarat University, has filed a defamation complaint, saying both Kejriwal and Singh made derogatory remarks in April.

