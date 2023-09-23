Jal Sansthan in Uttarakhand to take help of robots for sewerage cleaning

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan has decided to use a robotic skimming machine (RSM) developed by a startup company of youth from Kerala for sewerage cleaning at various places in the state.

Taking a cue from the deaths of three people due to sewerage gas in the last few years, 'Jal Sansthan' has taken this decision. The Jal Sansthan officials claim that with the implementation of the services of these RSM Robots, the potential mortality rate from manhole gas in sanitation works will be negligible. It will also be easy to transport this robot anywhere in the state.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ashish Bhatt, Executive Engineer, Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan, said, "The process of purchasing robotic sewer cleaning machines has been started by the South Division of Jal Sansthan". "The services of this first RSM robot costing around Rs 40 lakh will be taken over by the Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan in the capital and after successful results, it will be duly incorporated in the rest of the essential areas of the state", Bhatt added.

According to the information, there are often instances when sanitation workers die due to the emission of toxic gases while cleaning the manhole of the sewer line. Uttarakhand has reported three such deaths in the last five years.

Explaining the functioning of the robot, Executive Engineer Bhatt said, "The strong-arm part of the RSM robot will go inside, with the cameras showing the live status inside on the external screen. It will also be able to easily find out where the sewer line is blocked due to garbage, stones or sand stuck. Its strong arms will flush out dirt easily, allowing the manhole to be cleaned and the sewer to move".

"The manhole cleaning robot has 36 cameras, which can go deep within the sewer line and show the exact location of the dirt on the screen. The arms of the robot can remove waste even at a depth of 80 feet," executive engineer Ashish Bhatt said, adding, "Manholes are being cleaned with this machine in about 20 states of the country".

