Mobile internet services in Manipur to be restored, says CM N Biren Singh

The CM also said the government will continue to deal with the influx of "illegal immigrants" and stressed the need for fencing the India-Myanmar border.

Published: 23rd September 2023 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2023 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

FILE: Security personnel patrol the violence-hit area of Irengbam village of Bishnupur district, in Manipur. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that mobile internet services, which were suspended after ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3, will be restored from Saturday.

He also called for the cancellation of the free movement regime that allows people residing close to both sides of the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km deep into each other's territory without any document.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said, "The government had suspended mobile internet services on May 3 to check the spread of fake news, propaganda and hate speech. However, with the improvement of the situation, mobile internet services will be restored across the state from today."

He said the government will continue to deal with the influx of "illegal immigrants" and stressed the need for fencing the India-Myanmar border.

