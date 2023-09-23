MotoGP Bharat gets off to a roaring start

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid much fanfare, the MotoGP Bharat motorcycling event took off to a roaring start at the Buddh International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The first MotoGP Bharat 2023 took off on Friday with practice sessions for the MotoGP Moto3 and Moto2 racing classes – and will continue till Sunday. The qualifier and the main race will take place on Sunday.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may witness the final event after participating in the Business Conclave at the circuit with top CEOs of 275 brands and companies, currently in India for the MotoGP.

During his interaction with CEOs, Yogi will introduce the guests to UP’s infrastructure, connectivity, safe environment for industries and policies of the government.

An introductory film showcasing UP’s rich and diverse prospects will be part of this presentation. The event will also feature addresses from the CEO and CCO of Moto GP. This event has the participation of 275 prominent companies, including Red Bull, Shell, B-Win, BMW, Oakley, Monster, Motul, Tissot, Repsol, Polini, Go Pro, Honda, Michelin, Amazon, DHL, and Petronas, all playing integral roles in various capacities. CEOs of these companies have also come to witness the event.

MotoGP is not only supported by a large number of fans but is also recognised by prominent brands around the world. Over the years, this sport has made substantial contributions to the economies of its host countries.

