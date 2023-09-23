Home Nation

Much awaited DNA-based elephant census to be expected to release soon  

The census report has been sent to the Central government and is expected to soon be released by the Union ministry of forest and environment.

Published: 23rd September 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jumbo, elephant

For representational purpose (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  For the first time in the country, a census exercise of elephants has been carried out with the help of DNA samples. The Wildlife Institute of India has completed this census in all the sanctuaries of the country with the help of DNA samples taken from elephant dung while camera traps were used to help with the calculation.

The census report has been sent to the Central government and is expected to soon be released by the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment. Speaking at the 34th annual two-day research workshop at the Wildlife Institute of India, its director Virendra Tiwari said that they were constantly working for the conservation of elephants.

“For the first time, DNA-based calculations have also matched the results of DNA profiling with cameras installed in the reserve forest to make accurate calculations,” said Tiwari. “The DNA profile will help gather a lot of information about elephants as well as know and preserve their behaviour,” Tiwari added.

DNA profiling from elephant dung will now be analysed for research. “The DNA profiling is expected to help identify elephant corridors and reduce human-elephant conflict,” Tiwari said, adding, “There are around 1,000 elephants near temples and institutions in several states, including Assam and Kerala. This will go a long way in preventing smuggling of elephants”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elephant census Wildlife Institute of India Virendra Tiwari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp