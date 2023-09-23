Home Nation

Online self-learning course in Indian Sign Language launched; 260 signs for financial terms

Published: 23rd September 2023

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An online self-learning course in Indian Sign Language and a dictionary containing 10,000 ISL terms were launched on the International Day of Sign Languages on Saturday.

Around 260 signs for financial terms were also launched on the occasion.

In a statement, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said the primary objective of the online course is to facilitate the acquisition of basic communication skills in Indian Sign Language among a wide range of individuals, including parents of deaf children, siblings, educators, and anyone interested in gaining fundamental knowledge of ISL.

The course comprises 10 modules, covering 30 essential topics, to ensure that learners acquire a comprehensive understanding of basic ISL communication.

Furthermore, the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), in collaboration with Societe Generale and V-Shesh, introduced a significant initiative by launching 260 signs for financial terms in Indian Sign Language.

This initiative is aimed at bridging communication gaps between deaf and hearing individuals working in the financial and banking sector.

The development of these signs is expected to enhance employment opportunities for deaf job seekers in these sectors, the statement said.

To provide an extensive resource for those learning ISL, the ISLRTC also announced the launch of a comprehensive ISL dictionary containing 10,000 terms.

This online resource will serve as a valuable tool for individuals seeking to expand their vocabulary and fluency in Indian Sign Language.

In addition to these initiatives, the ISLRTC announced the launch of ISL courses specifically designed for special schools catering to the hearing-impaired population, further strengthening the educational support available for this community.

To enhance communication accessibility and promote inclusivity, a video relay service for the deaf community was introduced, allowing individuals to use WhatsApp video calls to communicate with remote sign language interpreters, the statement added.

