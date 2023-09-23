PM Modi says political parties afraid, trembling due to passage of women's reservation bill

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While giving credit to ‘women power’ for the passage of the women's reservation bill, named ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,’ at the special session of Parliament earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Varanasi on Saturday that the bill would give new energy, direction and impetus to women-led development in the country.

The PM, during his day-long visit to his parliamentary constituency on Saturday, also laid the foundation of an international cricket stadium in the presence of veteran cricketing stars and BCCI office bearers besides inaugurating 16 Atal Residential Schools (ARS) for deprived and orphaned children. While addressing a gathering of women during his 42nd visit to Kashi during the last nine years, the PM acknowledged the power of women leaders in every period and epoch.

“The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which had been pending for three decades, has become a reality today. Just because of your strength, even those political parties, which were diagonally opposite to it, had to support it in both Houses of Parliament," Modi said.

Giving credit to the women of the country, Modi said, "As you, the mothers and sisters, have become aware and united, all the political parties of India are afraid and are trembling and that is why this bill was passed -- this is your strength."

He took a veiled jibe at parties which had opposed the renaming of the bill. “However, certain quarters have objection to the word “Vandan” in the bill. Who would be respected and worshipped if our mother and daughters would not be?” wondered the PM.

The PM was given a rousing welcome with women showering flower petals on him as a gesture of gratitude for the passage of the women's reservation bill. Addressing the gathering at the ground of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Kashi, the PM said "The leadership of women may be a modern system for the rest of the world, but we are the people who have been recognising it since times immemorial and worship Mother Parvati and Maa Ganga before Mahadev." Accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the PM hailed the valour and strength of Rani Lakshmibai and Ahilyabai Holkar among others.

ALSO READ | ‘Only stable govt takes strong steps’: PM Modi

“From Rani Lakshmi Bai and her freedom struggle to the accomplishment of Mission Chandrayaan in modern India -- we have proved the power of women's leadership in every period,” said the PM.

"Kashi is the holy city of Mother Kushmanda, Mother Shringar Gauri, Mother Annapurna and Mother Ganga. The glory of their power is attached to every part of this place. Hence, after the passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, I came to Kashi first to seek your blessings," he said.

Earlier, the PM, flanked by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and veteran cricketing stars including Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) chairman Roger Binny, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar, Gundappa Vishwanath, Madan Lal, Karsan Ghavri, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and vice-chairman Rajeev Shukla, pressed the button to lay the foundation of an International Cricket Stadium worth Rs 451 crore.

With a design based on the attributes of Lord Shiva, it would be the first sport facility in UP to be built with the assistance of the BCCI which will invest Rs 330 crore in the project, while the rest would be shared by the UP government. While laying the foundation, the PM said that the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi’s Ganjari would not only benefit sportspersons, but also boost the economy of eastern UP (Purvanchal). He exuded confidence that the stadium would be a powerful emblem of India’s promising future.

The PM concluded his day-long visit to Kashi by inaugurating 16 Atal Residential Schools (ARS) including one built in Varanasi’s Karsara locality. Dedicating the schools, built at a cost of Rs 1115 crore across all the 18 divisions of the state, to the children coming from lower strata of society and those who lost their parents during pandemic, the PM said that gradually his dream of development blended with the conservation of heritage was coming true. He hoped that the ARS would nurture India’s future torch bearers who would not only be erudite but also excel in other activities.

LUCKNOW: While giving credit to ‘women power’ for the passage of the women's reservation bill, named ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,’ at the special session of Parliament earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Varanasi on Saturday that the bill would give new energy, direction and impetus to women-led development in the country. The PM, during his day-long visit to his parliamentary constituency on Saturday, also laid the foundation of an international cricket stadium in the presence of veteran cricketing stars and BCCI office bearers besides inaugurating 16 Atal Residential Schools (ARS) for deprived and orphaned children. While addressing a gathering of women during his 42nd visit to Kashi during the last nine years, the PM acknowledged the power of women leaders in every period and epoch. “The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which had been pending for three decades, has become a reality today. Just because of your strength, even those political parties, which were diagonally opposite to it, had to support it in both Houses of Parliament," Modi said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Giving credit to the women of the country, Modi said, "As you, the mothers and sisters, have become aware and united, all the political parties of India are afraid and are trembling and that is why this bill was passed -- this is your strength." He took a veiled jibe at parties which had opposed the renaming of the bill. “However, certain quarters have objection to the word “Vandan” in the bill. Who would be respected and worshipped if our mother and daughters would not be?” wondered the PM. The PM was given a rousing welcome with women showering flower petals on him as a gesture of gratitude for the passage of the women's reservation bill. Addressing the gathering at the ground of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Kashi, the PM said "The leadership of women may be a modern system for the rest of the world, but we are the people who have been recognising it since times immemorial and worship Mother Parvati and Maa Ganga before Mahadev." Accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the PM hailed the valour and strength of Rani Lakshmibai and Ahilyabai Holkar among others. ALSO READ | ‘Only stable govt takes strong steps’: PM Modi “From Rani Lakshmi Bai and her freedom struggle to the accomplishment of Mission Chandrayaan in modern India -- we have proved the power of women's leadership in every period,” said the PM. "Kashi is the holy city of Mother Kushmanda, Mother Shringar Gauri, Mother Annapurna and Mother Ganga. The glory of their power is attached to every part of this place. Hence, after the passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, I came to Kashi first to seek your blessings," he said. Earlier, the PM, flanked by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and veteran cricketing stars including Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) chairman Roger Binny, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar, Gundappa Vishwanath, Madan Lal, Karsan Ghavri, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and vice-chairman Rajeev Shukla, pressed the button to lay the foundation of an International Cricket Stadium worth Rs 451 crore. With a design based on the attributes of Lord Shiva, it would be the first sport facility in UP to be built with the assistance of the BCCI which will invest Rs 330 crore in the project, while the rest would be shared by the UP government. While laying the foundation, the PM said that the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi’s Ganjari would not only benefit sportspersons, but also boost the economy of eastern UP (Purvanchal). He exuded confidence that the stadium would be a powerful emblem of India’s promising future. The PM concluded his day-long visit to Kashi by inaugurating 16 Atal Residential Schools (ARS) including one built in Varanasi’s Karsara locality. Dedicating the schools, built at a cost of Rs 1115 crore across all the 18 divisions of the state, to the children coming from lower strata of society and those who lost their parents during pandemic, the PM said that gradually his dream of development blended with the conservation of heritage was coming true. He hoped that the ARS would nurture India’s future torch bearers who would not only be erudite but also excel in other activities.