Police arrests 32 people, including four girls from illegally operated casino in Uttarakhand

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Pauri police arrested 27 people and four cheer crew girls involved in a gambling den at Neeraj Forest Resort in the Laxman Jhula area late on Thursday night.

After the raid in the resort, there has been a stir among other resort operators as well. This resort also falls in the same district area as Vantara Resort, where receptionist Ankita Bhandari was murdered last year.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey said that the police received information late on Thursday night that large-scale gambling was going on at Neeraj Forest Resort on Gangabhogpur Road.

"A police constable was also arrested while gambling during a raid at Neeraj Forest Resort at Ganga Bhogpur in Pauri district of Rishikesh," SSP Pauri Shweta Choubey told this newspaper.

According to information received from police sources, "This constable named Vineet is posted in Rishikesh. Like others, he too has been booked under relevant sections. Departmental action against him is being recommended to the police officers of the concerned district. "Around 12 luxury cars were also recovered from the spot of the gambling den, which has been seized", Circle officer Ravindra Kumar Chamoli told this newspaper.

SSP Shweta Choubey said, "After the raid, an in-depth investigation is being carried out in the resort, which will also reveal other businesses." During the police raid, it was seen that apart from this, there were five other women present in the basement of the wellness centre built in the back side of the resort, who were posing as dancers.

Police have arrested a total of 32 people from the resort, including 27 high-profile white-collar gamblers, a police constable and four cheer-crew girls. All of them have been detained under Section 3/4 of the Gambling Act.

