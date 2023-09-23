Probe indecent conduct of Danish Ali too: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to Speaker

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said on Saturday the Lok Sabha Speaker should also probe the "indecent" conduct and remarks of Danish Ali, who was recently at the receiving end of ruling party member Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory words in the House.

Dubey was, however, categorical in condemning Bidhuri's comments, saying no decent society can justify them and they cannot be condemned enough.

"But the Lok Sabha Speaker should also probe the indecent remarks and conduct of Danish Ali. Under Lok Sabha rules, obstructing another MP during the time allotted to him, speaking while sitting and giving a running commentary also call for punishment," he posted on X.

रमेश विधुडी जी के लोकसभा में दिए बयान को कोई भी सभ्य समाज ठीक नहीं कह सकता,इसकी जितनी निंदा की जाए कम है लेकिन @loksabhaspeaker जी को सांसद दानिश अली के भी अमर्यादित शब्दों व आचरण की जॉंच करनी चाहिए ।लोकसभा की नियम प्रक्रियाओं के तहत किसी सांसद के निर्धारित समय के बीच टोकना,बैठे… — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 23, 2023

Dubey said that he has been a Lok Sabha MP for nearly 15 years and stays in the House throughout, spending more time than others. "I never thought that I would witness such a day," he added.

Bidhuri's abusive outburst in the House on Thursday embarrassed the BJP and sparked outrage, with Speaker Om Birla issuing him a warning and his own party seeking a show cause.

Bidhuri's remarks were expunged from Parliamentary records Opposition parties have rallied around Ali, who has sought action against Bidhuri, and targeted the ruling party over the issue.

