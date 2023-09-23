Revised compensation for railway accident victims

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways has revised the ex gratia relief amounts for victims of rail accidents or their dependents.

According to an official statement issued on Friday, the Railways will pay Rs 5 lakh to the dependents of persons who die in railway accidents as defined under Section 124 of the Railway Act 1989 and Rs 2.5 lakh to those injured grievously in accidents falling under the category. For simple injuries, this is Rs 50,000.

The ex gratia amount paid for dependents of the deceased in accidents defined under Section 124A of the Railway Act 1989 would be Rs 1.5 lakh. For those grievously injured in accidents under this category, Rs 50,000 will be paid and for simple injuries, it is fixed at Rs 5,000.

“However, an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be paid to the dependents of victims of accidents that occurred at manned railway crossings due to the Railway’s prime facie liability. In the same way, an ex gratia of Rs 2.5 lakh would be paid for grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 for simple injuries sustained in accidents at manned railway level crossings,” said a railway official.

The Railways has also revised the provision for additional ex gratia for grievously injured passengers if they are hospitalised beyond 30 days. “In case of a train accident, additional ex gratia of Rs 3,000 per day will be released at the end of every 10-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier. In case of untoward incidents, additional ex gratia of Rs 1,500 per day will be paid at the end of every 10-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier, up to a further six months of hospitalisation,” Railways said in its notification. It added that the maximum period for which ex gratia is payable to grievously injured passengers will be 12 months.

The ministry has clarified that the ex gratia will be exclusively for passengers who are grievously injured in train accidents or untoward incidents as defined under Section 123, read with Section 124/124A of the Railways Act, 1989. It further said that a maximum of Rs 50,000 will be paid in cash as immediate relief. The remaining amount would be paid to the accounts of injured passengers or victims’ dependents.

“No ex gratia relief would be admissible to road users for accidents at unmanned level crossings, trespassers and persons electrocuted by overhead equipment,” Railways said.

