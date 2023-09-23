RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat holds meeting with UP CM Yogi; discuss several issues, say sources 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, on late Friday evening, held a 50-minute closed-door meeting with UP CM Yogi Adityanath on the first day of his four-day 'Lucknow Pravas' and discussed various issues. According to highly-placed sources, the meeting between Bhagwat and Yogi focused on the current political scenario of the state. The sources claimed that the RSS chief discussed the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya in January next year. Bhagwat laid stress on celebrating the consecration ceremony in temples across the country. The sources also said that the deliberations also featured those 14 Lok Sabha seats of the state that BJP had lost in the 2019 general election. The sources said that during his stay in Lucknow, the RSS chief, besides discussing the prospects in those 14 LS seats with in-charges, will also hold separate meetings with RSS leaders of the districts under which these 14 Lok Sabha seats fall. The RSS chief also discussed the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s plans to take out 'Shaurya Yatras' between September 30 and October 15 that will cover five lakh villages across the country to connect people with the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya. Around 2,281 such yatras will be taken out by the VHP's affiliate Bajrang Dal in all prominent cities and locations across the country. With reference to the Women Reservation Bill passed by the Parliament, the RSS chief laid stress on increasing activities of the Rastra Sevika Samiti— the women's wing of the RSS and sending the message across about BJP's women-centric development model of which the women's reservation bill is a part. In the wake of the upcoming battle of 2024, the RSS chief stressed increasing participation and appointments of the Dalit community in various organisational posts of the RSS.