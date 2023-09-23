Sanatan Dharma row: Supreme Court seeks Udhayanidhi’s response

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of state minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin in a plea seeking the registration of an FIR against his remarks in a conference on September 2, in Chennai.

While equating Sanatan Dharma to “dengue and malaria”, Stalin had called for its eradication. Remarking that Sanatana Dharma enslaved women and did not allow them to step out of their homes, Stalin said, “Few things cannot be opposed, they should be abolished. We can’t oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or coronavirus, we have to eradicate them. Similarly, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Dharma), rather than opposing it.”

Since the plea had sought FIR against the organisers of the meeting titled ‘Sanatana Dharma Eradication Conference’ and the Hindu Religious Charitable Endowment Minister PK Sekar Babu and Chairman of State Minorities Commission, Peter Alphonse, a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi sought response from Tamil Nadu government, CBI and nine other parties.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of state minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin in a plea seeking the registration of an FIR against his remarks in a conference on September 2, in Chennai. While equating Sanatan Dharma to “dengue and malaria”, Stalin had called for its eradication. Remarking that Sanatana Dharma enslaved women and did not allow them to step out of their homes, Stalin said, “Few things cannot be opposed, they should be abolished. We can’t oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or coronavirus, we have to eradicate them. Similarly, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Dharma), rather than opposing it.” Since the plea had sought FIR against the organisers of the meeting titled ‘Sanatana Dharma Eradication Conference’ and the Hindu Religious Charitable Endowment Minister PK Sekar Babu and Chairman of State Minorities Commission, Peter Alphonse, a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi sought response from Tamil Nadu government, CBI and nine other parties.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });