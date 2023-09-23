Srinagar Diary: Police officer arrested for alleged links with LeT

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Police officer arrested for alleged links with LeT

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sheikh Aadil was arrested in Srinagar on multiple charges, including his alleged links with a LeT operative, and corruption. The officer is accused of helping the LeT operative to evade arrest and attempting to implicate a police officer who was investigating him. Sources say phone analysis of the accused revealed that he was in constant touch with Aadil, who was guiding him on how to circumvent the law. The Deputy SP has been booked under various sections including 167 ( public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), among others.

L-G administration to unveil start-up policy

The Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir will be unveiling the J&K start-up policy next month. The policy will provide a roadmap for nurturing innovation, creating jobs and driving economic growth in the UT. It will ensure market access, and suitable infrastructure and help entrepreneurs in their businesses. According to officials, 529 start-ups in J&K have been registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) from January 2016 to March 2023, signifying a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in the UT.

1st IAF show in Jammu drew a huge response

The Indian Air Force held a first-of-its-kind air show in Jammu. The air show was held by the IAF and J&K government to mark the 76th year of the accession of J&K into the Indian Union and the Diamond Jubilee of Air Force Station Jammu. The IAF Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT), Aakashganga Daredevil Skydiving Team, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), Mi-17 1V Helicopters and the Air Force Band participated in the two-day marquee event. The event began with a free display by Akashganga Daredevil Skydiving Team, who dived with the Indian Flag and the IAF flag, enthralling a huge audience.

