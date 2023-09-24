Home Nation

BJP MP's allegations baseless, narrative being set for 'lynching me': Danish Ali

Dubey had on Saturday written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to also probe the "unsavoury" conduct and remarks of Ali.

Published: 24th September 2023 06:34 PM

Bidhuri_Danish Ali

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri (L) and BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali during a session in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BSP MP Danish Ali on Sunday alleged that after his "verbal lynching" in Lok Sabha a narrative was being set for "lynching" him outside the House as he hit back at BJP leader Nishikant Dubey for accusing him of making unsavoury remarks aimed at instigating the ruling party MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

Bidhuri's derogatory remarks targeting Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Ali during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday triggered a furore, with opposition leaders calling for stringent action against the BJP MP.

Dubey had on Saturday written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to also probe the "unsavoury" conduct and remarks of Ali.

In the letter to Birla, Dubey accused Ali of offering a "running commentary" during Bidhuri's speech in Lok Sabha on Thursday and making "unsavoury remarks aimed at instigating him to lose his composure.

Reacting to Dubey's allegations, Ali said, "I have seen Nishikant Dubey's letter. My verbal lynching was done inside the House and now this is a narrative to get me lynched outside the House."

"I would request the Speaker to investigate this baseless allegation. This baseless allegation makes a case for breach of privilege against Nishikant Dubey," he said.

Dubey has alleged that Ali also made a "highly objectionable and blasphemous" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ | Opposition steps up pressure on Lok Sabha Speaker for stringent action against Bidhuri

Dubey was, however, categorical in condemning Bidhuri's comments, saying no decent society can justify them and they cannot be condemned enough.

In a post on X, Ali said, "As the principle of 'Res ipsa loquitur' says 'the thing speaks for itself', the claims of Shri @nishikant_dubey have no basis. What has happened is a blot and absolutely undeniable. Fictionalising the events and playing with the facts will not work this time."

He had said on Sunday alleged some BJP leaders are pushing this narrative that he instigated Bidhuri.

"Truth is that I tried to protect the prime minister's dignity and urged the Chair to expunge from the House's records highly objectionable words used about Modi ji," he said, posting a short video of the BJP MP citing derogatory words used by rivals for the prime minister before abusing the BSP member.

Opposition parties have rallied around Ali and targeted the ruling party on the issue.

Several members of the Congress, TMC and NCP among others have written to the Speaker seeking the strictest action against Bidhuri.

