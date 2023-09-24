Newborn found abandoned outside Laxmi Hospital in Maharashtra

By ANI

NAVI MUMBAI: A newborn girl was found alive in a bag outside a hospital in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Officials said that the infant was abandoned by an unidentified person outside Laxmi Hospital on Friday (September 22) between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

"On September 22, a newborn girl was found abandoned in a bag outside Laxmi Hospital, in Navi Mumbai. A case has been lodged and an investigation has been taken up," Ajay Bhosale, a senior inspector with Navi Mumbai police said.

Bhosale further said that the newborn girl was aged 4 to 5 days when she was abandoned.

"A search is being conducted to find the parents who abandoned the infant. The health of the child is good and after a medical check-up in a hospital, she has been admitted to an orphanage," he added.

