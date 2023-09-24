Home Nation

NIA names 13 in charge sheet for BJP functionary's murder in Puducherry

Six bike-borne men hurled country-made bombs at Senthil Kumaran and then attacked him with machetes in Puducherry on March 26, 2023.

Published: 24th September 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has named 13 individuals in a charge sheet filed in connection with the Villianur bomb blast, which killed BJP functionary Senthil Kumaran, on March 26, 2023.

Six bike-borne men hurled country-made bombs at Senthil Kumaran and then attacked him with machetes in Puducherry. The police registered a case, but it was later handed over to the NIA and the case was re-registered on April 29, 2023.

According to a release from the agency, the mastermind of the attack, identified as Nithyanandam, was arrested along with his associates namely, Vignesh, Siva Sankar, Raja, Pradeep, Karthikeyan, Vengatesh, Rajamani, Ezhumalai, Kathirvel, Ramachandiran, Lakshmanan, Dhilipan, and Ramanathan. The NIA has charged all of them, except Ramanathan, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The NIA's investigation revealed that Nithyanandam conspired to spread terror among the locals in Villianur and surrounding areas. He allegedly formed a terrorist group to manufacture country-made explosives and also procured machetes to carry out the attack. Nithyanandam got Kathirvel to track Senthil Kumaran's movement. On March 26, six assailants, namely Vignesh, Siva Sankar, Raja, Pradeep, Karthikeyan, and Vengatesh, executed the attack.

In the aftermath of the attack, the accused concealed the vehicles and blood-stained machetes used in the attack, as well as the assailants' blood-stained clothes, all of which were recovered during the course of the investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Investigation Agency Senthil Kumaran Villianur bomb blast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp