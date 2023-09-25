Home Nation

39 injured as private bus headed for PM's Bhopal rally hits truck in Khargone district

Police said the injured persons informed doctors that they were going to Bhopal to attend the PM's function when the accident occurred.

Published: 25th September 2023 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident, train accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

KHARGONE: As many as 39 persons were injured, one of them seriously, when the private bus carrying them to the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Bhopal rammed into a stationary truck in Khargone district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred under the Kasrawad police station limits on Sunday night, an officer said.

The prime minister is scheduled to address a mega meet of BJP workers in the Madhya Pradesh capital around Monday noon.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manohar Gawli said the private bus rammed into the stationary truck near Gopalpura village.

Khargone District Hospital's civil surgeon Amar Singh Chouhan informed that 39 injured people were brought to the hospital.

"Most of the injured persons were discharged after initial treatment while one of them, who was seriously injured, was referred to Indore for further treatment," he said. Chouhan said the injured persons informed doctors that they were going to Bhopal to attend the PM's function when the accident occurred.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhopal rally PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp