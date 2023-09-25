After Pakistan mention, poster wars erupt ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Bhopal

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Pakistan continues to make its presence felt in the politics of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Six days after the ruling BJP and Congress blamed each other for stealing the theme song of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the ‘Congress ka Pak Prem’ (Congress’ Love for Pakistan) posters were found on walls in many parts of Bhopal on Sunday.

Containing the smiling pictures of ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan and former MP CMs Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, the posters raised the issue of 'Corruption Nath' (the name used by BJP leaders to attack Kamal Nath) of deleting the chapter on Kargil victory, asking for proof on surgical strikes and banning Vande Mataram during his stint as MP CM.

The same posters mentioned Mr Bantadhar (the nickname through which the ruling party attacks Digvijaya Singh) for linking RSS with the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai and addressing Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed as ‘Sahib.’

The posters bearing unique barcodes (to know more about Congress’ love for Pakistan) were found pasted at various places across the poll-bound state’s capital, including bus stops near the state Congress headquarters.

The poster war between the two parties and their supporters in Bhopal and other cities of MP has been on since June, under which both parties have hurled corruption allegations against each other.

Making light of these latest posters, state Congress chief Kamal Nath said, “Everyone knows about my unblemished political career spanning over four decades, let them (BJP) link me to Pakistan, Khalistan or Afghanistan, I’m hardly bothered with these diversionary tactics of the ruling party.”

The latest posters particularly assumed significance, as they came up just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the BJP’s Karyakarta Mahakumbh at Bhopal’s BHEL Jamboree Maidan on Monday.

The mega gathering of the BJP workers from across the poll-bound state will on one hand mark the birth anniversary of BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and on the other hand, also symbolise the culmination of the party’s five state-wide Jan Ashirwad Yatras.

The PM’s Monday visit to Bhopal (for which the BJP has made big preparations) will be his third visit to MP in less than 45 days and a seventh visit to the poll-bound state in less than six months.

