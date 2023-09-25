Amid relative calm, Manipur govt shifts focus to development

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As peace is slowly returning to Manipur after over four months of ethnic violence that left more than 175 people dead, the state government has begun shifting its focus toward developmental activities.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth around Rs 196 crore in the Naga-majority hill district of Noney.

He inaugurated an open gym and a transit accommodation and laid the foundation stones for a football stadium, some intra-village roads, and a guest house among others.

Sharing details of the projects being undertaken in the district, Singh said the government is developing an amusement park, constructing a seven-a-side football ground, a water supply project, an Ayush Hospital and another 50-bed hospital. He assured the locals that a tourist circuit would come up soon in the picturesque Khoupum in the district. Further, he assured that the government would construct an Ima Market (women’s market) at the place.

He lauded the people of both Noney and adjoining Tamenglong districts for preserving and protecting forest cover.

Singh said the “Go to Hills” project was launched in his first term (2017-2022) to bridge the gap between the hills and the Imphal valley. He stressed that the indigenous communities of the state should continue to live as one.

Pleased to inaugurate the transit Quarter/Hostel at Khangsilung Higher Secondary School and lay foundation stones of various development Projects at Khoupum, Noney District.



The success in the implementation of these projects embodies the collective efforts and aspirations of… pic.twitter.com/A1JW0KZEL0 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 25, 2023

He said although his first term went by peacefully without any bandhs or blockades which were earlier common, the government had lost some two and half years due to the Covid pandemic and political instability.

Lamenting over the recent violence, he said Churachandpur, some parts of Tengnoupal, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts are disturbed, but the government is trying hard to help the affected people by providing pre-fabricated homes, deploying security forces, opening national highways and lifting the ban on internet. He said the government is also helping those who can resettle at their original localities.

Singh said the government would continue to fight the twin menace of poppy plantations and illegal drug trade.

“Let us all work hard towards restoring normalcy. The government is there to safeguard the lives and properties of people and will continue to do so,” he said.

