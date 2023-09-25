Home Nation

Amid relative calm, Manipur govt shifts focus to development

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth around Rs 196 crore in the Naga-majority hill district of Noney.

Published: 25th September 2023 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

CM inaugurated an open gym and a transit accommodation and laid the foundation stones for a football stadium (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As peace is slowly returning to Manipur after over four months of ethnic violence that left more than 175 people dead, the state government has begun shifting its focus toward developmental activities. 

He inaugurated an open gym and a transit accommodation and laid the foundation stones for a football stadium, some intra-village roads, and a guest house among others.

Sharing details of the projects being undertaken in the district, Singh said the government is developing an amusement park, constructing a seven-a-side football ground, a water supply project, an Ayush Hospital and another 50-bed hospital. He assured the locals that a tourist circuit would come up soon in the picturesque Khoupum in the district. Further, he assured that the government would construct an Ima Market (women’s market) at the place.

He lauded the people of both Noney and adjoining Tamenglong districts for preserving and protecting forest cover.

Singh said the “Go to Hills” project was launched in his first term (2017-2022) to bridge the gap between the hills and the Imphal valley. He stressed that the indigenous communities of the state should continue to live as one.

He said although his first term went by peacefully without any bandhs or blockades which were earlier common, the government had lost some two and half years due to the Covid pandemic and political instability.

Lamenting over the recent violence, he said Churachandpur, some parts of Tengnoupal, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts are disturbed, but the government is trying hard to help the affected people by providing pre-fabricated homes, deploying security forces, opening national highways and lifting the ban on internet. He said the government is also helping those who can resettle at their original localities.

Singh said the government would continue to fight the twin menace of poppy plantations and illegal drug trade.

“Let us all work hard towards restoring normalcy. The government is there to safeguard the lives and properties of people and will continue to do so,” he said.

