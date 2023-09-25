Home Nation

Congress to relook at BJP schemes if voted to power: Kamal Nath

Taking potshots at the BJP and its senior leaders, Nath said, “On Monday the BJP’s mega programme will be attended by PM Modi in Bhopal.

Published: 25th September 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: “Once the Congress is voted back to power in Madhya Pradesh, those schemes of the present BJP government that have become synonymous with corruption, will end,” state Congress president Kamal Nath said on Sunday.

Talking to journalists in Bhopal, the former MP CM said, “BJP and current CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan make false allegations that my government had ended their people-friendly schemes. None of the productive schemes were scrapped, only schemes that were linked to corruption were stopped or reformed. I’ll close all such schemes which are synonymous with corruption, after the Congress comes to power in the state.”

Taking potshots at the BJP and its senior leaders, Nath said, “On Monday the BJP’s mega programme will be attended by PM Modi in Bhopal. Entire event is being organised by misusing government machinery and public money. But I wonder why the BJP is shying away from announcing its CM face.”

Mocking Chouhan’s statement on ex-CM Digvijaya Singh’s face missing from posters of Congress’ Jan Akrosh Yatra, and Nath’s absence, Nath said, “Digvijaya will attend one yatra on Tuesday. I participated too a couple of days ago.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Nath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp