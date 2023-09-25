Congress to relook at BJP schemes if voted to power: Kamal Nath

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: “Once the Congress is voted back to power in Madhya Pradesh, those schemes of the present BJP government that have become synonymous with corruption, will end,” state Congress president Kamal Nath said on Sunday.

Talking to journalists in Bhopal, the former MP CM said, “BJP and current CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan make false allegations that my government had ended their people-friendly schemes. None of the productive schemes were scrapped, only schemes that were linked to corruption were stopped or reformed. I’ll close all such schemes which are synonymous with corruption, after the Congress comes to power in the state.”

Taking potshots at the BJP and its senior leaders, Nath said, “On Monday the BJP’s mega programme will be attended by PM Modi in Bhopal. Entire event is being organised by misusing government machinery and public money. But I wonder why the BJP is shying away from announcing its CM face.”

Mocking Chouhan’s statement on ex-CM Digvijaya Singh’s face missing from posters of Congress’ Jan Akrosh Yatra, and Nath’s absence, Nath said, “Digvijaya will attend one yatra on Tuesday. I participated too a couple of days ago.”

