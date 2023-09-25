Flood victims upset over relief announced by Gujarat government for Narmada flood

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: In Gujarat, there is a debate about the Narmada floods, and now a new controversy has arisen. The Gujarat government has allocated 2,500 rupees per family for clothing, 2,500 rupees per family for household goods, and 2,000 from the Gujarat government i.e. The flood-affected families have called the government's announcement of Rs 7,000 per family a joke, Moreover, the government has announced only Rs 1,20,000 in aid for the construction of houses that have been completely destroyed by the floods, while the government has announced Rs 10,000 for entirely destroyed or partially damaged shacks.

According to a notification released on September 22, the Gujarat government has announced a relief package for Narmada river flood damage caused by severe rains in the districts of Bharuch, Narmada, Vadodara, Panchmahal, and Dahod.

According to the notification, the state government has decided to pay Rs 2,500 as clothing assistance and Rs 2,500 as household assistance, for a total of Rs 5,000 per family as per State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms in these five districts, and another Rs 2,000 from the state government budget to pay a total of Rs 7,000 per family as clothing and household assistance.

Suresh Patel of Juna Borbhata village in south Gujarat's Bharuch district, where the Narmada water has caused the most damage, asks, "In today's inflationary times, tell me what kind of household goods can be purchased for 2,500 rupees for the entire family, what kind of clothing can be purchased for 2,500 if there are 10 people in a family."

“How many people will be able to dress? How many pairs of chappals would you need to buy for ten individuals if each pair cost 100 rupees, and would you be able to buy clothing for the remaining family members?” he asks

According to the notification, From SDRF, the Government would pay 20,000 for residential kutcha/Pucca dwellings that have been completely demolished or have sustained serious damage. In addition, Rs 10,000 would be granted for partially damaged residential kutcha/Pucca dwellings that have suffered at least 15% damage, and Rs 10,000 for entirely destroyed or partially damaged shacks.

Dalpat Patel of Juna Borbhatha village, claims that “The government caused the wound and is now attempting to offer ointment. The government claims that if the entire building is demolished, they will receive 1,20,000 in aid. Ask the government how the house will be constructed with this amount of money. Are cement, brick, and concrete pricing unknown to the government?”

“Who will build a shed for 5,000 rupees in today's inflationary time, as claimed by the government?” He asks

Sandeep Mangrola, the leader of Bharuch and the state general secretary of the Gujarat Congress, claims that the government is "playing a cruel joke on the flood victims. The government first destroyed the people by flooding the Narmada to receive praise on Prime Minister Modi's birthday, and now they are playing a joke in the name of aid.”

