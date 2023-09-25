Four arrested for duping Kerala woman of Rs 1 crore

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Police on Sunday arrested four persons for allegedly duping Rs 1.12 crore from a woman in Kerala by luring her into winning a lottery. Several imported bikes, luxury cars, 85 ATM cards, 18 bank passbooks, Rs 1.39 lakh cash and many iPhones allegedly purchased from the duped money have been recovered, police said.

The accused has been identified as Jyotish Kumar, Mohan Kumar and Ajit Kumar, hailing from Bihar and Niraj Kumar from Ranchi. According to police, the accused duped the money from one Shobha Menon, a resident of Ernakulam in Kerala within a year giving her an impression that she has won a lottery worth Rs 1.5 crore.

The accused convinced the victim that she will win the lottery of Rs 1.5 crore and duped Rs 1.2 crore from her. The accused open bank accounts in various states based on fake documents and transfer the swindled money to them,” said the SP City.

The arrested persons have also divulged various other details and the police is further investigating the case.

