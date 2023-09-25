Home Nation

Man found dead in BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla's official residence in Lucknow

The deceased has been identified as Shresth Tiwari, a member of the MLA's media team, and belonged to Barabanki district, the police officer said.

Published: 25th September 2023 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purposes only

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A 30-year-old man was found dead at the official residence of BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla in the Hazratganj area here, police said on Monday.

Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Arvind Kumar Verma said the incident occurred on Sunday night and no complaint has been received. Also, the motive behind the suicide is still not clear, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Shresth Tiwari, a member of the MLA's media team, and belonged to Barabanki district, the police officer said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

"The MLA is out of station," the ACP said when asked whether the MLA has been questioned in the case

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla Lucknow suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp