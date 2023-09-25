Man found dead in BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla's official residence in Lucknow
Published: 25th September 2023 12:47 PM | Last Updated: 25th September 2023 12:47 PM
LUCKNOW: A 30-year-old man was found dead at the official residence of BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla in the Hazratganj area here, police said on Monday.
Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Arvind Kumar Verma said the incident occurred on Sunday night and no complaint has been received. Also, the motive behind the suicide is still not clear, he said.
The deceased has been identified as Shresth Tiwari, a member of the MLA's media team, and belonged to Barabanki district, the police officer said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.
"The MLA is out of station," the ACP said when asked whether the MLA has been questioned in the case