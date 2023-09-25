Home Nation

Objectionable remarks against BSP MP row: Ramesh Bidhuri meets BJP Chief Nadda at HQ

Bidhuri met Nadda at the BJP headquarters, days after he was issued a show-cause notice by the party for his remarks.

Published: 25th September 2023

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri (Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, under flak for using derogatory words against BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, met the ruling party president J P Nadda on Monday.

Bidhuri made certain objectionable remarks targeted at BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali on Thursday night during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Bidhuri met Nadda at the BJP headquarters, days after he was issued a show-cause notice by the party for his remarks. There was no official word on what transpired in the meeting.

Amid demand by several opposition parties that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla take action against him, many BJP MPs have written to the Chair, alleging that Ali "instigated" Bidhuri and seeking a probe into his utterances as well.

The said remarks were expunged from Parliamentary records and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh immediately expressed regret for Bidhuri's behaviour in the House.

