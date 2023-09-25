PM Modi attacks Congress at poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, says Congress is run by urban naxals

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Just a day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi predicted a certain win for the party in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh in the coming assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the prime opposition party, claiming that it was now being run by urban naxals.

“Congress first got ruined, then became bankrupt and now has contracted itself to others. The party is no longer run by its own leaders, it has turned into a company, that has outsourced everything, from slogans to policies to the urban naxals. It’s the urban naxals who are now running the Congress, while the party’s real grass root leaders are silently and helplessly watching it,” Modi said while addressing a mega BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh in the poll-bound MP’s capital Bhopal on Monday.

Continuing the all-out attack on the grand old party, Modi equated the Congress with ‘rusted iron,’ which gradually finishes in rain. “Congress has no futuristic vision and if given another chance in MP, it will put the state back into the BIMARU category. Congress spreads negativity. They don't like the achievements of the nation. They want to take the country back to the 20th Century.”

At a time when the Congress is increasingly focussing on issues, like unemployment, women's safety and atrocities against SC/ST, the PM focused primarily on the first-time voters and women during a large part of his long speech.

“The young, particularly the first-time voters have seen only BJP’s good governance till now in the state. They’re fortunate that they didn’t see the Congress’s rule, which was the cause of the miseries of their parents and grandparents. After independence, Congress ruled MP for decades and, the lack of development and rampant corruption were the hallmarks of that long rule. It was the Congress’s decades-long rule that put the resource-rich MP among the BIMARU states. The BJP on the other hand in each stint in power has taken MP to new heights of development with renewed energy. The youth of today’s MP have seen MP emerge as a centre of development in the country, now the youth and first-time voters particularly have to ensure that the engine of growth and development isn’t allowed to derail by Congress’s return to power.”

“Always remember how the Congress ruined Rajasthan after getting an opportunity in 2018, how the alliance’s rule gave Congress the opportunity to loot Maharashtra. If the same vote bank and appeasement politics hungry corrupt Congress gets an opportunity in MP, then it will result in major damage to MP. Don’t allow the Congress to loot the money meant for MP’s development,” Modi said.

While raising the issue of the recent passage of the long pending women reservation bill in the Parliament, Modi, while calling the opposition’s INDIA bloc as ‘Ghamandiya Gathbandhan,’ said, “The Congress and the opposition alliance was forced to vote in support of the bill, because our mothers and sisters have woken up and are now more confident and made their power felt. Always remember that the opposition’s alliance includes those very parties, which didn’t allow the crucial legislation to be passed for three decades. Even now they are raising ifs and buts, despite having voted in favour of the bill. Mothers and sisters should stay alert, as the Congress and its partners are fretting and fuming and will now conspire to divide the women's power through all kinds of rumours.”

Urban Naxals are running the Congress Party! pic.twitter.com/sLHFuLg8fy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2023

“The successful passage of the women's reservation legislation is just the beginning of women’s participation in power, it marks the beginning of a productive change in the country.”

While maintaining that during five out of the nine years of BJP rule at the centre, 13.5 crore people in the country (which is more than MP’s total population) have come out of poverty, Modi said, “Our government at the centre and in MP, has always prioritized the well-being and development of deprived sections, including poor, SC/ST and backward sections. Congress on the other hand has thrived on politics of keeping the poor impoverished.”

Obliquely attacking Rahul Gandhi, the PM said, “The lives of the poor have always served as adventure tourism for Congress leaders. For them, the basti (slums) of the poor are picnic spots and the agricultural fields of poor farmers are the ideal location for photo and video shoots. In the past also, the leaders of the same party have made fun of India’s poor abroad. BJP government on the other hand is working at making India a grand country and is presenting the country in a similar manner across the globe, thus opening immense opportunities for the world to invest in our country’s growth story. It’s this difference between the Congress and the BJP, which has to be conveyed by you (BJP workers) to every voter at every polling booth in MP.”

Amid the mega gathering of BJP workers carrying placards reading ‘MP ke Mann mein Modi, Modi ke Mann mein MP,’ the PM said, “Modi means a guarantee for fulfilling every guarantee of bettering lives of every citizen of MP and making every family of the state as developed as any other family in other parts of India and world.”

The BJP’s Karyakarta Mahakumbh marked the birth anniversary of the party’s ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and also the conclusion of the party’s five state-wide Jan Ashirwad Yatras.

BHOPAL: Just a day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi predicted a certain win for the party in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh in the coming assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the prime opposition party, claiming that it was now being run by urban naxals. “Congress first got ruined, then became bankrupt and now has contracted itself to others. The party is no longer run by its own leaders, it has turned into a company, that has outsourced everything, from slogans to policies to the urban naxals. It’s the urban naxals who are now running the Congress, while the party’s real grass root leaders are silently and helplessly watching it,” Modi said while addressing a mega BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh in the poll-bound MP’s capital Bhopal on Monday. Continuing the all-out attack on the grand old party, Modi equated the Congress with ‘rusted iron,’ which gradually finishes in rain. “Congress has no futuristic vision and if given another chance in MP, it will put the state back into the BIMARU category. Congress spreads negativity. They don't like the achievements of the nation. They want to take the country back to the 20th Century.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); At a time when the Congress is increasingly focussing on issues, like unemployment, women's safety and atrocities against SC/ST, the PM focused primarily on the first-time voters and women during a large part of his long speech. “The young, particularly the first-time voters have seen only BJP’s good governance till now in the state. They’re fortunate that they didn’t see the Congress’s rule, which was the cause of the miseries of their parents and grandparents. After independence, Congress ruled MP for decades and, the lack of development and rampant corruption were the hallmarks of that long rule. It was the Congress’s decades-long rule that put the resource-rich MP among the BIMARU states. The BJP on the other hand in each stint in power has taken MP to new heights of development with renewed energy. The youth of today’s MP have seen MP emerge as a centre of development in the country, now the youth and first-time voters particularly have to ensure that the engine of growth and development isn’t allowed to derail by Congress’s return to power.” “Always remember how the Congress ruined Rajasthan after getting an opportunity in 2018, how the alliance’s rule gave Congress the opportunity to loot Maharashtra. If the same vote bank and appeasement politics hungry corrupt Congress gets an opportunity in MP, then it will result in major damage to MP. Don’t allow the Congress to loot the money meant for MP’s development,” Modi said. While raising the issue of the recent passage of the long pending women reservation bill in the Parliament, Modi, while calling the opposition’s INDIA bloc as ‘Ghamandiya Gathbandhan,’ said, “The Congress and the opposition alliance was forced to vote in support of the bill, because our mothers and sisters have woken up and are now more confident and made their power felt. Always remember that the opposition’s alliance includes those very parties, which didn’t allow the crucial legislation to be passed for three decades. Even now they are raising ifs and buts, despite having voted in favour of the bill. Mothers and sisters should stay alert, as the Congress and its partners are fretting and fuming and will now conspire to divide the women's power through all kinds of rumours.” Urban Naxals are running the Congress Party! pic.twitter.com/sLHFuLg8fy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2023 “The successful passage of the women's reservation legislation is just the beginning of women’s participation in power, it marks the beginning of a productive change in the country.” While maintaining that during five out of the nine years of BJP rule at the centre, 13.5 crore people in the country (which is more than MP’s total population) have come out of poverty, Modi said, “Our government at the centre and in MP, has always prioritized the well-being and development of deprived sections, including poor, SC/ST and backward sections. Congress on the other hand has thrived on politics of keeping the poor impoverished.” Obliquely attacking Rahul Gandhi, the PM said, “The lives of the poor have always served as adventure tourism for Congress leaders. For them, the basti (slums) of the poor are picnic spots and the agricultural fields of poor farmers are the ideal location for photo and video shoots. In the past also, the leaders of the same party have made fun of India’s poor abroad. BJP government on the other hand is working at making India a grand country and is presenting the country in a similar manner across the globe, thus opening immense opportunities for the world to invest in our country’s growth story. It’s this difference between the Congress and the BJP, which has to be conveyed by you (BJP workers) to every voter at every polling booth in MP.” Amid the mega gathering of BJP workers carrying placards reading ‘MP ke Mann mein Modi, Modi ke Mann mein MP,’ the PM said, “Modi means a guarantee for fulfilling every guarantee of bettering lives of every citizen of MP and making every family of the state as developed as any other family in other parts of India and world.” The BJP’s Karyakarta Mahakumbh marked the birth anniversary of the party’s ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and also the conclusion of the party’s five state-wide Jan Ashirwad Yatras.