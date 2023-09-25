PM Modi claims Congress and 'Ghamandiya' Alliance are against Women's Reservation at Jaipur rally

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce attack on the Congress and INDIA alliance over the Women's Reservation Bill on Monday. Speaking at a rally in Jaipur to mark the conclusion of the BJP's Parivartan Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan, PM Modi asserted that the Congress and its ‘Ghamandiya’ alliance partners are against women's reservation.

PM Modi slammed Congress leaders who are now talking of a delay in the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill and urged women not to be misguided by them. He stated, “The Congressmen who are talking about women's reservation today could have done this work 30 years ago. They could have done it whenever they had the chance, but the truth is that Congress never wanted women to have 33% reservation.”

PM Modi added further that “for many decades, our mothers and sisters were waiting for 33% reservation in the Lok Sabha and Assembly. This hope of theirs has been fulfilled by the power of your vote. Your vote elected me, and I guaranteed my service to you. Today, I have fulfilled this guarantee of yours. You should remember that Modi means a guarantee of fulfillment.”

With women leaders and women volunteers playing a major role in organizing the public meeting in Dhankya village, about 30 kilometers from Jaipur, PM Modi remarked, “It is noteworthy that the entire responsibility for this program was in the hands of women workers.”

During his speech, PM Modi also sought to polarise public sentiments. He remarked, "Congress is attempting to erase our identity. The Ghamandia (I.N.D.I.A.) alliance endeavored to undermine Sanatan Dharma through various means, but the truth is that today, the people of the country and Rajasthan have discerned their intentions. In this scenario, the people of Rajasthan will now strive not only to hold up a mirror to the arrogant alliance in this election but in every future election."

In reference to the Kanhaiyalal beheading in Udaipur, PM Modi accused Congress of appeasement and labeled it as detrimental to the economic development of the state. He commented, "How can investment flourish in a state where incidents of open throat-slitting occur, and the government appears powerless? This is not a run-of-the-mill crime; it is the consequence of Congress's appeasement policies." The PM further asserted, "Instead of taking decisive action against terrorists, Congress displays leniency toward them, granting criminals free rein. How can law and order be maintained under such circumstances?"

PM Modi also launched a sharp attack on the state government and called CM Gehlot's administration a total failure. He remarked, "The way Congress has administered the state, it deserves a score of zero. Therefore, the people of Rajasthan have made the decision to oust the Gehlot government and reinstate the BJP."

Highlighting issues like paper leaks and corruption in Rajasthan, PM Modi said, "The Gehlot government has wasted 5 important years of the youth here. Therefore, the people of Rajasthan have decided to remove the Congress government and bring in the BJP. Whenever papers are leaked in Rajasthan, people get worried. If the BJP government is formed in Rajasthan, strict action will be taken against the mafias responsible for paper leaks. No mafia exploiting the youth will be spared."

PM Modi once again referred to the Red Diary issue that has rocked Rajasthan for over two months. The PM said, "The Lal Diary conceals dark deeds. Kickbacks and commissions are rampant, deterring investment in the region. Industrial development lags behind due to corruption in the law and order system, and my mothers and sisters suffer the most because of this."

Prior to this rally, there were speculations about PM Modi clarifying the role of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in the upcoming elections. However, he almost confirmed that this Rajasthan assembly election will revolve around his leadership. He declared, "I want to convey to every BJP worker that our symbol of identity and pride is the lotus flower (Party symbol). Therefore, we must strive to ensure that lotus flowers bloom at every polling booth."

It is noteworthy that, for the first time in several decades, the BJP has not announced a chief ministerial candidate in Rajasthan. Sources within the BJP suggest that the party is contesting this election under the leadership of PM Modi. It remains to be seen how effectively PM Modi can compete with CM Ashok Gehlot and the Congress, who seek to retain power in the state by highlighting their public welfare initiatives.

