Winning MP & Chandigarh, close contest in Rajasthan, claims Rahul

Published: 25th September 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 09:13 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the crucial assembly elections just a few months away, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his party will “certainly win Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, probably win Telangana, and there is a ‘very close’ contest in Rajasthan”.  

Speaking at a media conclave here, he claimed this is also the BJP’s internal assessment, adding that the saffron party is “in for a surprise in 2024 elections” as the opposition bloc INDIA will emerge victorious. 

Reiterating his demand for a nationwide caste census, the former Congress chief said the BJP is indulging ‘diversonary tactics’ to take attention away from the demand for a caste census. He was referring to the row over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s derogatory remarks against BSP leader Danish Ali in Lok Sabha. 

The country is facing issues such as concentration of wealth, huge inequality in wealth, massive unemployment, huge unfairness towards the lower caste, OBCs, and tribal communities, and price rise, he said. 

Gandhi added that the Congress learnt an important lesson in Karnataka that the BJP wins elections by “distracting and not allowing us to construct our narrative, and so we fought the polls constructing our party’s narrative”.

He further said now the Congress party is controlling the narrative in Telangana, Chhattisgarh and other states with a positive agenda, and the BJP is nowhere to be seen.

He said INDIA bloc offers a great deal of flexibility among the opposition leaders.

