ASI plans to hire more young archaeologists to document antiquities

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to begin another round of hiring ‘young archaeologists’ (YAs) to carry out documentation of 4.5 lakh antiquities, that are in its possession.

The details will be updated in the national database. Besides this, the ‘young archaeologists’ will also help in recording about six lakh unprotected heritage sites (BHS) in states and union territories. They will also conduct a primary survey and document them.

According to the Survey, it will provide a unique opportunity of exposure to survey, exploration, excavation, and research to the budding archaeologist. Under the engagement programme, the qualified individuals will work in different fields such as exploration, epigraphy, numismatics, survey, post-excavation analysis and heritage management, said ASI officials.

As per the hiring notice, the YAs will primarily do documentation of antiquities stored in field offices of the national watchdog of monuments.

The ASI has 3,697 heritage sites in its notified protected-monument list.

The new recruits will also need to scrutinize the data generated by the field officers and other agencies which are having MoUs with the National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities.

The Mission has already documented nearly two lakh BHS so far. The agency officials said that a large number of unprotected monuments are facing threat of extinction due to the lack of proper documentation hence their survey and documentation are being planned.

The notice stated that any person holding a master's degree in Archaeology or Heritage Conservation from a recognized institute and below 34 years of age can apply. The Mission was launched in 2007 for the documentation and creation of a suitable database on built heritage and sites through published and unpublished secondary sources for information.

The other objective was dissemination to planners and researchers and for better management of such cultural resources. It promotes awareness and sensitizes people concerning the benefits of preserving the historical and cultural aspects of built heritage, sites, and antiquities.

