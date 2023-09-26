Jharkhand land scam: Defect in CM Hemant Soren’s petition irks BJP

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren's petition challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Jharkhand High Court has been found to be defective and has been asked to file it again with corrections. BJP has termed it a conspiracy to linger the matter.

As per the Supreme Court's directions, CM Soren has filed a petition in Jharkhand High Court on September 23, challenging the summons issued by ED.

State Spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo, waving the High Court document at the BJP office, said that as many as five defects were found in the petition filed by CM Hemant Soren.

“This is nothing but an attempt to liger the summons issued to Soren by ED in land scam case. The most expensive top lawyers in the country hired by Soren don’t have the idea that an extra copy is attached with the petition,” said Shahdeo.

“It means the case will not be taken up till the defects are removed, which means they want the matter to linger as long as it could be,” he added.

According to Shahdeo, CM Soren did the same with the petition filed against the then Governor Ramesh Bais in November 2022, which could not be listed till date as the defects were not removed.

“The ruling alliance gathered publicity by saying that they have knocked on the doors of Jharkhand High Court against the Governor but seems that defects are deliberately left in these cases only to ensure that the petition gets filed but does not get listed,” he said. The Chief Minister must clarify why this case is pending only due to a defect in the petition, he added.

JMM General Secretary Vinod Pandey on the other hand said that the BJP has been making such statements in desperation as they have lost all hopes.

“This is a normal process of the court through which every individual has to go through; whether they want to dictate the court by making such statements,” said Pandey.

Notably, Soren skipped the first summons on August 14, asking the ED through letter to withdraw the summons or he would take legal action against the agency, but the ED again issued a summons asking him to appear before it on August 24. Soren skipped it again and sent another letter to ED saying that he had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the summons issued to him, but he was summoned again by ED for the third time.

Soren was waiting for the hearing of his petition in the Supreme Court on September 18, but before that, he was issued a fresh summons by ED asking him to appear before it on September 23 which he skipped again and filed a petition in Jharkhand High court as directed by Supreme Court.

