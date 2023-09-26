‘Love jihad’ is a matter of concern, says Bhagwat

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has asked the functionaries of his organisation to work towards curbing the cases of ‘Love Jihad’ (the term given by right-wing groups for interfaith relationships or marriages and religious conversions) which according to him are on a rise in Uttar Pradesh.

Bhagwat, who was on a four-day state visit that ended on Monday, held a meeting with RSS office-bearers of Awadh Prant (region bordering Nepal) on the last day and asked them to reach out to the people to prevent such cases.

According to sources in the RSS, Bhagwat was of the opinion that religious conversions were “more profound in rural areas” of the state. “We need to focus especially in areas where anti-nationalist and anti-social elements are active,” Bhagwat reportedly told the RSS workers at a meeting in Lucknow.

Bhagwat also discussed ‘Land Jihad’ (a phrase given by the right wing for illegally grabbing land for constructing religious institutes or structures) during the meeting with the RSS workers.

“Land Jihad is taking place in the rural areas of the state, bordering Nepal. People are grabbing lands belonging to the Hindu community to build mosques, Mazars and dargahs,” a RSS functionary alleged. The RSS is already running public awareness programmes against such activities. It has been decided to intensify the awareness activities, he added.

As Lok Sabha elections are approaching, the RSS chief also took stock of poll preparedness. According to sources, Bhagwat stressed expanding the organisational activities, increasing the number of shakhas and reaching people belonging to various sections of society.

Recently, Bhagwat had adviced RSS functionaries to rope in more Dalits to organisation’s posts and activities.

During the meeting, sources said concerns were also raised over the recent remarks on Sanatan Dharam made by DMK leader and Tamil Nadu chief minister’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin. Earlier, Bhagwat, during his visit, had met state chief minister Yogi Adityanath and discussed the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya slated for January 2024 and 14 Lok Sabha seats which the BJP lost in the 2019 general assembly polls.

According to sources, the RSS is planning a grand opening of the temple by holding religious ceremonies in temples across the country. Bhagwat has also advised Adiyanath to chart out a plan to wrest the 14 parliamentary constituencies. The state sends 80 members to Lok Sabha.

Plans for Ram Mandir

RSS is planning to hold religious ceremonies in temples across the country for the grand opening of Ram Mandir. The VHP and Bajrang Dal have planned to conduct numerous yatras. Bhagwat has also advised CM Yogi Adityanath to chart out a plan to wrest 14 parliamentary constituencies. Earlier, Bhagwat had met the CM and discussed the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya that is slated for January 2024.

