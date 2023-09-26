Home Nation

Mulayam Singh's statue installed in UP 'without permission' at SP's Hardoi office removed

According to the notice, the party was given 24 hours to take down the statue, failing which it would face action.

Published: 26th September 2023 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2023 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HARDOI: A six-foot-tall statue of late Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav installed at the party office here allegedly without prior permission was removed after a notice from the Nagar Palika Parishad, officials said on Tuesday.

The statue was installed on a platform at the SP office near the Nagar Palika Parishad office by district president Virendra Yadav.

Taking note of the statue, the civic body issued a notice to Yadav on September 23 and also pasted it at the entrance of the SP office.

According to the notice, the party was given 24 hours to take down the statue, failing which it would face action.

While Yadav refused to comment on the matter, SP district vice president Alaknkar Singh said party members had collected Rs 10 lakh and got the statue made.

"The administration got it removed after pressuring us. After the notice was issued, we took down the statue ourselves on September 23," he said.

Executive Officer, Nagar Palika Parishad, Vinod Kumar Solanki said the SP office was opened by joining eight shops allotted to them by the civic body.

"Without permission, a hall and a room were constructed there. A statue cannot be installed without permission," Solanki said in the notice.

He later said the statue has been removed now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mulayam Singh Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp