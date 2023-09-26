PM Modi says Congress rusted iron, will fade away soon

Anuraag Singh and Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

BHOPAL/JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tore into INDIA alliance partners and lashed out at its spearhead the Congress comparing it with “rusted iron” that gradually corrodes in rain, charging the grand old party with outsourcing everything — from slogans to policies — to urban naxals.

The PM’s swipe at Congress came a day after Rahul Gandhi predicted a certain win for the party in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh in the coming assembly polls. “Congress first got ruined, then became bankrupt and now has contracted itself to others. The party has turned into a company, which has outsourced everything, from slogans to policies, to the urban naxals. It’s the urban naxals who are now running the Congress, while the party’s real grassroots leaders are silently and helplessly watching it.” His remarks came at a mega BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh in Bhopal.

The PM referred to the women’s reservation bill in Parliament to assert that the Opposition was “forced” to vote in support of the bill. “The opposition’s alliance includes those parties which didn’t allow the crucial legislation to be passed for three decades. Even now they are raising ifs and buts. The Congress and its partners will now conspire to divide the women’s power through all kinds of rumours,” he said.

The PM asked the young, first-time voters to ponder over the Congress rule. “You have seen only BJP’s good governance. After independence, Congress ruled MP for decades and misrule, lack of development and rampant corruption were the hallmark of that long rule which pushed MP among the BIMARU states,” said the PM.

The PM also obliquely attacked Rahul Gandhi who has met porters, farmers and several common people in recent days. “For Congress leaders, the basti (slums) of the poor are picnic spots and the agricultural fields of poor farmers are ideal locations for photo and video shoots. BJP governments, on the other hand, work for making India a grand country across the globe,” he said.

In Jaipur, the PM also launched a sharp attack on the Congress-ruled Rajasthan government. “The Gehlot government has wasted five important years of the youth. Whenever exam papers are leaked in Rajasthan, people get worried. If the BJP government is formed in Rajasthan, strict action will be taken against the mafias responsible for such misdeeds.”

