POCSO case settled, Delhi HC asks accused's father to provide free medical checkups for teachers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has quashed a POCSO case after noting its voluntary settlement between the parties who are young students. The court has directed the accused's father, an officer of a medical body to arrange Orthopaedic doctors to provide free medical health checkups for Teachers of ten nearby government schools.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee also appreciated the effort of the accused's father, the Chief Administrative Officer of the Indian Orthopaedic Association who has willingly offered free check-ups by Orthopaedic Doctors in as many as 10 government schools in the national capital.

In the order, the high court noted that the allegations levelled in the FIR were registered as a result of some misunderstandings and personal grudges between the parties and the chances of holding the petitioner as guilty are "very bleak."

"..in the opinion of this Court, looking into the holistic events in its entirety, considering that the present FIR was registered as a result of some misunderstandings and personal grudges between the parties involved herein and their family members as also that a settlement has been arrived at between the parties voluntarily, continuing with the FIR under the existing circumstances will be an exercise in futility, as in view of the current factual matrix involved, the chances of the petitioner being held guilty are very bleak," the court held.

The FIR in the case has been registered under Section 354 IPC (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman) and under Section(s) 8/12 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In the order, the court said prima facie it has considered the existing peculiar facts and the overall events unfolding in their entirety, in view of the rare circumstances involved in the case even though it is mindful that the FIR has been registered under POCSO and other charges.

"... this Court is inclined to quash the present FIR in the exercise of its inherent powers under Section 482 Cr.P.C., particularly when in the opinion of this Court, the same is in the interest of justice and will also be in the interest of the parties and betterment of their future, as the parties involved herein are young people who are still pursuing their studies and trying to make their respective future careers," the order said.

