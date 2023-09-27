After rising incidents of people jumping off Mantralaya, Maharashtra govt tightens visitor entry

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In view of rising incidents of farmers and unemployed youths jumping off the Mantralaya building and attempting to die by suicide, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued resolutions tightening the entry of outside visitors and has set up an SOP for entry to the Mantralaya.

The Mantralaya is a seven-storeyed building that houses most of the departments of the state government.

According to the state government-issued GR, anyone who is entering Mantralaya will have to take a pass, and in a day, more than 3,200 visitors will not be allowed to visit the Mantralaya.

On Tuesday, an unemployed youth Ranjeet Awhad tried to die by suicide by jumping off the Mantralaya, however, police rescued him.

Earlier, farmers tried to die by suicide by jumping off the second floor of the Mantralaya.

The GR stated that visitors and people working in Mantralaya will not be allowed to go to the terrace of the Mantralaya.

“The records of all visitors will be kept. There are some open spaces like windows that will be also covered with invisible steel wires. Street dogs and cats will not be allowed inside the premises of Mantralaya. The visitors will not be allowed to carry more than Rs 10,000 as cash with them. The drones will be also used to monitor inside and outside the Mantralaya activities,” reads the GR.

“After their work, the visitors in Mantralaya should not linger after office time. The police deployed at Mantralaya should check and ensure that no visitor should remain inside the Mantralaya premises. There will be regular vigil and surveillance will be done by the police. Besides, without any written letter by the concerned department secretaries and ministers, no visitors should be allowed on oral request at all,” stated the GR.

The GR further states that some of the visitors come in vehicles that are designated for the ministers and secretaries and that they should not be allowed inside without prior written permission.

Some more rules include: Outside food should not be allowed however homemade tiffins can be carried. Staffers who are working late nights should inform their names in advance to the police department. "If someone makes suspicious activities, then through CCTV such visitors will be identified and their activities will be monitored,” the GR stated.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

