Dehradun: BJP chief Nadda evacuated as fire erupts in Ganesh pandal

DEHRADUN: A major fire broke out at a Lord Ganesh pandal, where BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule were worshipping, late on Tuesday evening.

The fire spread rapidly over the dome of the temporary structure at Lokmanya Nagar in the city. Nadda, who was offering prayer, was quickly taken out of the pandal by his security personnel. No one was injured in the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-III) Suhail Sharma said that “police officers at duty immediately responded with local support, and fire brigade units were deployed”.

According to a fire brigade official, the blaze may have been caused by fireworks at the pandal set up by the Sane Guruji Ganesh Mitra Mandal to welcome the leaders.

Local BJP president Dhiraj Ghate and security personnel were seen taking Nadda out of the pandal, a replica of Ujjain’s famous Mahakaleshwar Temple. Minutes after the fire broke out, it started raining, which helped douse the flames.

