Indian Navy's indigenous goals, 90 percent in a decade

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy is consistently augmenting indigenous components in the construction of its warships and submarines and this could touch up to 90 percent in every sphere. Also, an updated indigenisation roadmap of the force is also planned to be released next week at Swavlamban Seminar.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh on Wednesday said, "We will reach up to 90 percent indigenous component in the areas of float, move and fight as far as our warships and submarines are concerned."

The Naval warships comprise three components -- "float", "move" and "fight". As per Admiral R Hari Kumar, Indian Navy Chief, the Indian Navy has achieved Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) of 95 per cent in float components, 60 to 65 per cent in move components, and 50 per cent in fight components. The float component is made of indigenous steel, shaft, propelling and control panels of the move component are being made in India. In case of fight, arms and armaments, Radars and sensors, which is about manufacturing aircraft and armaments.

The float part includes Hull and its related fittings and components, Move includes the engine and whatever makes it move, Complete propulsions systems, associated machinery and auxiliaries. Fight, includes, sensors and weapons.

Going ahead with the ambitious push towards adding a number of niche technologies developed indigenously Vice Admiral Singh added that the Navy resolved to develop 75 technologies at the Swavlamban seminar last year and the aim has been achieved.

"Today, I can say with confidence that the Swavlamban initiative has gained critical mass, and is gathering continuous momentum. And, I am happy to inform you that the promises made last year have been fully met, and even surpassed in some cases," he said.

A source added that an updated "Indian Navy indigenisation roadmap", a document titled 'Swavlamban 2.0' and new challenges for the industry are planned to be released at the seminar.

The 2nd Edition of the Indian Navy's Naval Innovation and Indigenisation (NIIO) Seminar - 'Swavlamban 2023' is scheduled to be conducted on 04 - 05 Oct 2023.

The new technologies that include underwater swarm drones of various categories, as well as applications of robotics and artificial intelligence, autonomous weaponised boat swarms, blue-green lasers for underwater applications, multiple firefighting systems and small drones with ultra-high endurance for maritime missions, will be showcased at the seminar.

"We have already obtained Acceptance of Necessity for 12 such cases, worth close to 1500 Crores, and procurement orders for products worth 200 crore amongst these have already been signed. In the coming weeks, we are looking to conclude many more such contracts," Admiral Singh said.

It was last year that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) and the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) to work on a collaborative project named SPRINT (Supporting Pole-Vaulting in Research & Development) through Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and Technology Development Acceleration Cell (TDAC).

The purpose of the Seminar is to engage the Indian Industry and Academia towards achieving 'Self-reliance in Defence Sector'.

The 'SPRINT Challenges', are aimed at giving a boost to the usage of indigenous technology in the Indian Navy, and the Navy is committed to developing at least 75 technologies/ products as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. SPRINT is a collaborative initiative being undertaken in conjunction with the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) and stands for Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), NIIO and Technology Development Acceleration Cell (TDAC). This initiative has received an overwhelming response with 1106 proposals.

A Stealth Cloak for soldiers and sailors

The niche products like the fire fighting suits made from carbon nanotubes and aerogel-based fabric and firefighting robots have undergone trials on aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, said Commodore Arun Golaya, who heads the navy's technology development acceleration cell. The firefighting suit developed by Hyderabad-based firm Veera Tactical Dynamics will be useful for the soldiers and sailors.

The suit is said to be suitable to withstand extreme temperatures ranging from -200 degrees Celsius to more than 1000 degrees Celsius. This will be useful for soldiers deployed in high-altitude areas like Drass and Siachen and while handling fires in warships, submarines and Army establishments.

