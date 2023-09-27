Lawmakers from Shinde-led Shiv Sena won't win next election, claims Sena UBT's Sanjay Raut

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that lawmakers from the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will not win the next election.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut also claimed that CM Shinde was keen on a foreign tour, while farmers in parts of the state were staring at crop losses due to erratic rainfall.

Asked about the possibility that Shinde's side may issue a whip against four Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs for not attending a discussion on the women reservation's bill in Parliament, Raut said, "It is a trivial matter for us that they would issue a whip against four of our Lok Sabha members."

"They (Shinde group lawmakers) should first know that none of them are going to win the next election," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

A revolt led by Shinde in June last year led to a split in the Shiv Sena and the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

Raut said Shinde had plans to visit some foreign countries to attract investment and claimed the CM cancelled his plans only after a critical post on X by Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Shinde's visit to the United Kingdom and Germany, scheduled from October 1 to 8, has been postponed, an official from the CMO said on Tuesday, adding the new dates are being worked out.

Asked about reports of a Shinde-led group citing water scarcity and other issues in the state leading to the postponement of his foreign tour, Raut sarcastically said, "Did he come to know about all those challenges only after Aaditya tweeted? We should be thankful to CM Shinde for showing such sensitivity."

"Why did he (CM Shinde) not visit Nagpur, which was literally submerged due to illegal constructions and encroachments? There are farmers likely to lose their crops because of the erratic rains, but Shinde seems to be keen on his foreign tour," the Sena (UBT) leader claimed.

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that lawmakers from the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will not win the next election. Speaking to reporters here, Raut also claimed that CM Shinde was keen on a foreign tour, while farmers in parts of the state were staring at crop losses due to erratic rainfall. Asked about the possibility that Shinde's side may issue a whip against four Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs for not attending a discussion on the women reservation's bill in Parliament, Raut said, "It is a trivial matter for us that they would issue a whip against four of our Lok Sabha members."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "They (Shinde group lawmakers) should first know that none of them are going to win the next election," the Rajya Sabha member claimed. A revolt led by Shinde in June last year led to a split in the Shiv Sena and the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. Raut said Shinde had plans to visit some foreign countries to attract investment and claimed the CM cancelled his plans only after a critical post on X by Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. Shinde's visit to the United Kingdom and Germany, scheduled from October 1 to 8, has been postponed, an official from the CMO said on Tuesday, adding the new dates are being worked out. Asked about reports of a Shinde-led group citing water scarcity and other issues in the state leading to the postponement of his foreign tour, Raut sarcastically said, "Did he come to know about all those challenges only after Aaditya tweeted? We should be thankful to CM Shinde for showing such sensitivity." "Why did he (CM Shinde) not visit Nagpur, which was literally submerged due to illegal constructions and encroachments? There are farmers likely to lose their crops because of the erratic rains, but Shinde seems to be keen on his foreign tour," the Sena (UBT) leader claimed.