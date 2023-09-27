Manipuri actor quits BJP over 'inept handling’ of unrest in state

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Unhappy over the government’s “inept handling” of the current turmoil in Manipur, celebrated Manipuri actor Rajkumar Kaiku aka Somendra resigned from the BJP on Wednesday.

Kaiku, who acted in over 400 films including two Kuki movies, submitted his resignation letter to BJP leadership. The party requested him to reconsider his decision.

He had unsuccessfully contested the last Lok Sabha elections as an independent and joined the BJP in November 2021.

After quitting the party, he told journalists that his priority is “public first and party second” and “I applied my mind to quit BJP”.

“It is disheartening to notice that the government is yet to take up proactive measures to resolve the unending public disorder,” the actor said.

“I joined the BJP thinking that it would bring a significant change in our state with its double-engine government. It brought changes in different sectors like tourism under Chief Minister N Biren Singh. I thought the central leaders would act swiftly over the ongoing issue and put an end to the conflict but, it appears they paid no attention to the pain and misery of the people,” Kaiku said.

He appealed to all sections of society to bring an everlasting solution to the ongoing problem.

“As I have left BJP, I’m now a free citizen to join the people’s campaign to restore public order,” he said and rejected the demand of Kuki-Zo legislators and civil bodies for a separate administration for their community.

