CRPF jawan killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Jharkhand, officer injured

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: One CRPF jawan was killed while an inspector-ranked officer was injured in an IED blast which took place during an anti-insurgency operation under the Tonto Thana area in West Singhbhum on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the blast took place at about 12.15 pm while the security forces were defusing three IEDs recovered from a bush.

An inspector and a constable of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) unit were seriously injured in the blast. Both were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, but Constable Rajesh Kumar succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Constable Rajesh had sustained critical injuries in both his legs when he stepped on the IED planted by the Maoists.

According to West Singhbhum SP Ashutosh Shekar, two IEDs of 5 kg to 8 kg each, 240 spikes and 31 spike holes were recovered during the joint operation and destroyed by the bomb disposal squad.

The SP said that the state police along with the security forces are continuously conducting operations to neutralise Maoist squads led by top Maoists including Misir Besra, Patiram Majhi alias Anal-da alias Ramesh, Ajay Mahato, Anmol-da, Mochu, Chaman, Sagen Angariya, Kande and Ashwin, who have been active in the hills and jungles of Tumbahaka, Sarjamburu, Patatorob and Anjedbera villages.

The Maoists have planted IEDs to check security forces entering into the jungles, due to which regular incidents of blasts are taking place during operations. This is the 17th civilian death in Maoist violence in the past 10 months in the hilly terrain inside the Kolhan reserve forests in the district.

Interestingly, the Maoists have also distributed pamphlets in the villages adjacent to Kolhan jungles and warned villagers not to enter deep into the jungles as they may walk over an IED and lose their lives.

According to police, despite the Maoists having planted IEDs in the entire area, forces are advancing slowly into the jungles with full determination and have established several temporary security camps in their core areas. In the past 11 months, three security personnel have been killed and 29 injured in the Maoist-hit Kolhan jungles of West Singhbhum.

