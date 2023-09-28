First space lab in J&K govt school to have students eyeing the moon

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A government school in the mountainous district of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir has got its maiden space lab in the Union Territory. The lab is equipped with a high-tech telescope, an ISRO rocket and satellite demonstration models, drones, and aircraft.

The first-of-its-kind space lab has been set up at Government Higher Secondary School for Boys at Kishtwar. The lab was inaugurated in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav, and Chief Education Officer, Kishtwar, Prehlad Bhagat.

Deputy Commissioner Yadav encouraged students to make the best use of the “remarkable space lab”. He emphasized the lab would not only foster a deeper understanding of space but also inspire students to consider careers in space sciences.

“This initiative is expected to ignite interest in astronomy-related activities at the school level, potentially guiding students towards careers in this fascinating field,” he said.

Students from classes 6-12 will have the opportunity to receive skill development training sessions from the lab.

The space Lab has been developed under the ISRO space tutor program by Vyomika Space Academy. It is funded by the Directorate of Education Jammu.

Vyomika Space Academy chief executive officer Govind Yadav briefed the gathering about detailed insights into the lab’s functionality and its potential to inspire and enhance students’ knowledge of space, science, and technology.

The setting up of a space lab in a government school is a major leap in education technology and is bound to prove beneficial to students who want to excel in the field of science, space and technology, according to experts.

The Vyomika Space Academy will host a state-level inter-school hydro rocket and astronomy workshop on October 15, in commemoration of the birth anniversary of former president A P J Abdul Kalam.

