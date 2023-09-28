Home Nation

Gujarat police seizes 80 kilos of drugs worth Rs 800 crore in Kutch

As soon as the information was received, the police jumped into action, and the accused dropped the narcotic and fled the scene. The case is being further investigated, said SP Sagar Bagmar.

Published: 28th September 2023

80 kg of heroin worth Rs 800 crore confiscated by Gujarat Police in Kutch (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Police confiscated 80 kg of heroin worth Rs 800 crore in the international market from the Kutch district's coastal area on Thursday. According to officials, the police acted immediately after receiving the information. The accused abandoned the drug and fled the scene.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi Said on Social Media that “Acting on information from the Kutch East Local Crime Branch (L.C.B.), a dedicated team intervened swiftly, intercepting a group of suspected individuals engaged in illegal drug trafficking on Mithirohar beach. This operation resulted in the successful confiscation of 80 kg of cocaine.”

"Today Gandhidham police seized 80 kgs of cocaine, which is worth about Rs 800 crore in the international market. I have congratulated the DGP and Gandhidham police for this success...," he added.

"Gujarat Police has seized 80 kg of drug from the coast, whose international market value is Rs 800 crore," said Sagar Bagmar, Superintendent of Police, Kutch East.

“As soon as the information was received, the police jumped into action, and the accused dropped the narcotic and fled the scene. The case is being further investigated," SP Bagmar remarked.

According to data tabled in the state legislative Assembly in March 2023, "From August 2021 till February 2023, the Gujarat police seized nearly 1,000 kg of drugs worth over ₹ 5,300 crore and nabbed 102 accused persons, including 56 foreign nationals, Of these 56 foreign nationals, 44 were from Pakistan, seven from Iran, three from Afghanistan, and two from Nigeria."

