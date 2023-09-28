Guwahati Diary: Customer alleges eatery served ‘dead lizard’

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Customer alleges eatery served ‘dead lizard’

A customer lost his cool at an eatery in the city the other day when he discovered a “dead lizard” in the rice served to him. When the man from southern Assam’s Silchar raised a hue and cry about it, the employees of the eatery and its owner picked up a fight with him. Eventually, the customer lodged a complaint with the police. He told journalists later that he had gone to the place to have dinner. He said he had ordered a rice ‘thali’ along with fish. He alleged that when he was eating his food, he suddenly discovered the lifeless lizard and took a photo of it. Owner of the eatery claimed it was not a lizard, but a part of the curry.

‘Ek Asom Yatra’ for communal harmony

The nascent Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a political outfit, launched “Ek Asom Yatra” last week from western Assam’s Dhubri. Like the Congress, which wanted to unite India through “Bharat Yodo Yatra”, the AJP wants to unite the communities in Assam. Its president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said the AJP took out the march to remove communalism. He alleged some forces were dividing the society in the name of religion. “We are exchanging views with people during the programme to ensure there is peace and amity among different communities. We are also raising various issues,” Gogoi said.

IIT develops way to curb environmental hazards

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati have developed a silica nanoparticle-coated cotton fabric that can separate oil from oil-water mixture. The research aims to convert a large-scale agricultural waste into a sustainable value-added product to mitigate marine oil pollution. The nanoparticles have been developed by utilising rice husk as the primary source material. The IIT, Guwahati said the findings could aid in the development of economical, sustainable platforms for separating oil-water mixtures. Sustainable and economically-viable conversion of biomass to modified silica for oil spill mitigation was not explored earlier.

Prasanta mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

